Tactical PE on US Sports - When (BLM) Activisim Goes Wrong
US Sports Radio
Published 18 hours ago

Presented on US Sports by Real Life Self Defense

On today's show, you will see the tragic irony of supporting causes such as defund the police or BLM. While this activist did not deserve to die at the hands of this deranged individual. It should illustrate how important to know what you are doing with these organizations and what the ramifications are for such causes. Secondly it furthers the importance that every law-abiding man woman and child be tactically trained in how to fight, and survive in today's increasingly violent world. Please watch the whole video for some mindset tips that could save your life. Enjoy!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

