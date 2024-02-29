James said Victoria Newland is a Nazi Zionist PIg Globalist - on the left we have a Media Hack and on the right a Traitor who masterminded the coup in Ukraine in 2014 - Part A

Victoria Newland should be hung at Gitmo on live TV so we can all watch ;
On another note, I am selling a residential lot within my half acre property in Medellin Colombia. If anyone has any interest please send me an email to: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.