Bases 137 Bob Osborne Part 11 Francis Bacon Psy Op putting Cult into Culture

Shakespeare is a Queen Elizabeth 1st Psy Op, with one of her sons, Francis Bacon.
Bob Osborne continues his analysis of the Fabian Agenda to destroy all humanity, and make them (YOU) into cyborgs. The 1984 Psy-Op. The "Fabian Agenda".
Bob is based in Zennor, Cornwall.
All Bob Osborne's Bases material is available on basestv.com
Zennor Spirit of Place