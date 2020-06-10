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This Is #TheGreatReset. You Have Been Warned. #NewWorldNextWeek
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59 views • June 10, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: This Is Not a Revolution. It’s a Blueprint for Locking Down the Nation.
https://bit.ly/3gSJu1y
Police Brutality & Torture Are Normal After 9/11 (Dec. 19, 2007)
https://bit.ly/3dHZmle
George W. Bush Says George Floyd's Death Reveals America's “Tragic Failures”
https://bit.ly/3dwoQlv
Obama Hosts Town Hall Discussion of ‘Re-Imagining Policing' After George Floyd's Death
https://bit.ly/3075nnW
The Purge: Election Year – FLNWO #38 (Sep. 19, 2016)
https://bit.ly/36X3nzX
Thousands March In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death, From Amsterdam To Tokyo
https://bit.ly/3gLcoRb
Cookie-Cutter Unrest in Japan Shows the Global Covid Clampdown Is No Accident
https://bit.ly/3cuNjXo
Story #2: “Now Is The Time For a ‘Great Reset’”
https://bit.ly/2XX8M63
‘The Great Reset: How New Ways of Living and Working Drive Post-Crash Prosperity’
https://bit.ly/2XupqdX
‘Second Renaissance’: Great Reset
https://bit.ly/2ADWPKg
Story #3: At Least 11 Local News Stations Caught Airing The Exact Same Amazon Propaganda Segment
https://bit.ly/2AC6dyh
Corporate Mega-Bailout Bonanza Begins In Europe
https://bit.ly/3drqx3M
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Story #1: This Is Not a Revolution. It’s a Blueprint for Locking Down the Nation.
https://bit.ly/3gSJu1y
Police Brutality & Torture Are Normal After 9/11 (Dec. 19, 2007)
https://bit.ly/3dHZmle
George W. Bush Says George Floyd's Death Reveals America's “Tragic Failures”
https://bit.ly/3dwoQlv
Obama Hosts Town Hall Discussion of ‘Re-Imagining Policing' After George Floyd's Death
https://bit.ly/3075nnW
The Purge: Election Year – FLNWO #38 (Sep. 19, 2016)
https://bit.ly/36X3nzX
Thousands March In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death, From Amsterdam To Tokyo
https://bit.ly/3gLcoRb
Cookie-Cutter Unrest in Japan Shows the Global Covid Clampdown Is No Accident
https://bit.ly/3cuNjXo
Story #2: “Now Is The Time For a ‘Great Reset’”
https://bit.ly/2XX8M63
‘The Great Reset: How New Ways of Living and Working Drive Post-Crash Prosperity’
https://bit.ly/2XupqdX
‘Second Renaissance’: Great Reset
https://bit.ly/2ADWPKg
Story #3: At Least 11 Local News Stations Caught Airing The Exact Same Amazon Propaganda Segment
https://bit.ly/2AC6dyh
Corporate Mega-Bailout Bonanza Begins In Europe
https://bit.ly/3drqx3M
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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