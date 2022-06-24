How Bad Will Things Get When The Trucks Stop Rolling? Are The Grip Safeties on Some Modern Handguns Really Necessary?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Grip safeties are an anachronism. The grip safety was a requirement for the 1911 when designed by Browning because WE STILL HAD HORSE MOUNTED CAVALRY and the army wanted a handgun with a grip safety. As the grip safety is ubiquitous on 1911 pattern pistols, 1911 fans mainly live with it. The inclusion of grip safeties on modern weapons is either a nostalgia move or to give consumers a false sense of security. Grip safeties can create an obstacle to self defense in a high stress situation, are unnecessary on modern handguns due to the internal safety features of the designs and are a pretense of "added safety features". You can do what you want, and you bear the burden of your choices. Shop for storable food at the Brighteon Store https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831 Have a great weekend and God bless.