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Expert Lays Out How Biden Can Instantly End the Ukraine War
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101 views • March 18, 2022
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NATO is run by the US and if Biden simply says Ukraine will not join, Putin will be forced to pull out the major war will end and the proxy war can be wound down. Dr. Francis Boyle, author of the Biological Weapons Act, joins The Alex Jones Show to break it down.
We are in this fight together.
NATO is run by the US and if Biden simply says Ukraine will not join, Putin will be forced to pull out the major war will end and the proxy war can be wound down. Dr. Francis Boyle, author of the Biological Weapons Act, joins The Alex Jones Show to break it down.
We are in this fight together.
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