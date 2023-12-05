Is It Appropriate to Share Everything? Sharing My True Self vs Facade, Uniqueness of an Individual, When We Can/Can’t Receive God’s Love, Love Received By Facade vs True-Self, Humility

Full Original:
20120121 Relationship With God - The Experiment
Cut:
26m00s - 34m29s
Website:
*******************************
“IT’S OUR UNDERLYING FEAR OF JUDGEMENT THAT CAUSES US TO GET OUT OF HUMILITY AND CAUSE US TO NOT FEEL EVERYTHING - NOT PASSIONATELLY FEEL EVERYTHING, INCLUDING WHAT IF FEELS LIKE TO BE JUDGED.”
@ 30m47s
“TO RECEIVE GOD’S LOVE, YOU MUST ALWAYS BE IN A STATE OF PERSONAL TRUTH.”
@ 31m54s
“GOD CREATED US AS UNIQUE PERSONALITY INDIVIDUALS. UNIQUE ATTRIBUTES AND QUALITIES AND CHARACTERISTICS INSIDE OF EACH OF US AND HE CREATED US TO BECOME THAT PERSON ALL THE TIME."
@ 32m24s
“LOVE ONLY GENERALLY FEELS GOOD WHEN IT’S RECEIVED BY THE TRUE SELF, THE PERSON YOU TRULLY ARE.”
@ 34m12s
