Death Caused by Moderna Vaccine

This is the message I received on the morning of April 10. It just says ‘help’. I rushed up to my ex-wife’s house, Stephanie Walsall, to find her on the floor struggling to survive. My daughter was there as well. We rushed her to the hospital. And after close to four hours of fighting to keep her alive with the medical professionals there, (we) lost the mother of my little girls. She will never get to see their children. She’ll never get to watch them get married, walk down the aisle, hold their hands. She’ll never get to text them and ask how they are each day. She was a wonderful, beautiful person, a helper to everyone. She was my business partner. In a way, my best friend, my helper, my wife of 11 years. I’m so sad that she got caught in this trapof taking these vaccines when she just wanted to be free from all the pressure from her school telling her to go get the vaccine. ‘Everyone’s doing it. Let us know when you get the vaccine.’ Look at all the people who’ve gotten the vaccine or send out all these flowery messages. She was so worried about traveling. She wanted to just have everything to be over. And this monster company came into our house and stole away my wife, my ex-wife but she was still my wife in my heart. I miss you every day, Stephanie. I love you. I’ll see you soon.Rest in Peace Staphanie WasilAug 6, 1970 – April 10, 2021Please help bring awareness to the dangers. Be brave, come forward – If you have been injured or lost a loved one to a Covid – 19 injection. Your voice deserves to be heard.Submit you story to: www.covidvaccinevictims.com Sharing their stories.