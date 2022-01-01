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Breakdown of Agriculture and Basic Services 2022-2024
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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238 views • January 01, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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Fertilizer shortages are slated to sweep the globe in 2022, which will reduce global crop output and spike prices as the highest bidder gets the grains. Same time organic yields are 25% less than chemical fertilizer, so can farmers switch? Sri Lanka is a perfect guide to allow us a glimpse into the future with basic services limited and supply capacity shrinking.



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foodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumdavid dubynegrand solar minimum updatemini ice ageadapt 20304th turningfood inflationeconomic cyclesfood rationing 2022natural gas pricessri lanka farmingfood shortage sri lanka 2022organic farming sri lankasri lanks restricts import of fertilizerscooking gas shortages globallyfirewood pricesfertilize shortages 2022basic services failing
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