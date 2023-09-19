Create New Account
Derek Sloan on Immigration, New Covid Mandates, International Students
Derek Sloan, leader of the Ontario party and former Member of Parliament discusses challenges in Canada today around International Students and the barrage of students and the steady stream of cash that is created by "stripmall colleges" and their addiction to this easy cash. We talk about the supposed new covid restriction rumours and the lack of accountability by leaders today.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/members/en/derek-sloan(105178)

https://twitter.com/TrueDerekSloan


freedommaskimmigrationvaccineparliamentgenderleadermpideologydereksloan

