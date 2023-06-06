RFK JR at the BORDER: In 3 yrs, a total of 7 million people have crossed our border illegally.

RFK JR at the BORDER in Yuma AZ: In 3 yrs, a total of 7 million people have crossed our border illegally.A humanitarian crises, says RFK.
At 2 am this morning, I visited the border outside of Yuma, Arizona where thousands of migrants are crossing the border each week. You have to see it with your own eyes.
source:
https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1666193699187875851?s=20
