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Passengers CHEER as pilot announces that Biden's mask mandate was OVERTURNED by a Federal judge
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73 views • April 22, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Oh goody the master said I could breathe again. What bullshit. Take your mask off and tell them to stick it. Resist a little. Get some balls. Tell big brother to go to hell. Judges are criminals. Did this one judge step out of line or is something else going on? Calm before the storm?
All of this and Shanghai is locking down? What if the next judge says put them back on? Will you cower and do it? Why are you on a plane anyway with vaxxed pilots? When they get rid of those I would fly again not now. Is this some kind of game of Simone says get some air?
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGoWjcpXVGD/
Oh goody the master said I could breathe again. What bullshit. Take your mask off and tell them to stick it. Resist a little. Get some balls. Tell big brother to go to hell. Judges are criminals. Did this one judge step out of line or is something else going on? Calm before the storm?
All of this and Shanghai is locking down? What if the next judge says put them back on? Will you cower and do it? Why are you on a plane anyway with vaxxed pilots? When they get rid of those I would fly again not now. Is this some kind of game of Simone says get some air?
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGoWjcpXVGD/
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