Missile Eerily Lights up Sky: Israel intercepts Yemen’s missile mid-air

71 views • 1 day ago

Adding; Christian Zionist Ambassador to Israel Huckabee casually on social media comment, floats B2 BOMBER strike on Yemen - the following:

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.