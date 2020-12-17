Ep. 1797 Demonized for Wrongthink on Masks and Other Topics, Professor Confronts His Accusers

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New York University's Mark Crispin Miller returns to the show to discuss the ordeal he's been enduring for wrongthink -- don't let students hear both sides of the mask controversy! -- and how he plans to fight back. Subscribe to the Tom Woods Show:
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