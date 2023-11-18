An unholy alliance: the Vatican’s pope & Hitler (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Best Documentary.



A combination of two videos showing how the Vatican was complicit in allowing Hitler to kill millions of people.



Why on earth would a pope deal with such an evil man?



Hitler was raised as a Catholic who admired the structure of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church. He stated the following: "There has never been anything more grandiose on the earth than the hierarchical organization of the Catholic Church. I transferred much of this organization into my own party." - Adolf Hitler - (The Nazi Persecution of the Churches" by J.S. Conway - Pgs. 25, 26 & 162)



The Vatican is the first beast or kingdom or nation in Revelation 13:1-10. It’s an extremely evil nation or beast which receives its power and authority from the dragon in Revelation 13:2. The dragon is none other than satan in Revelation 12:9.



Her church, which is the great whore in Revelation 17 and 18, is the homo and pedo-led, child abusing, Mary worshiping Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which has killed over 50 millions Christians during the dark and middle ages as was prophesied in Daniel 7:25, Revelation 13:5-7 and Revelation 17:6.



A second martyrdom of Christians at the hands of the Vatican beast is soon to happen according to Revelation 20:4 as part of satan’s Vatican new world order in which the ten kings of the earth will give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy (Revelation 17:12).



And then Christ will absolutely destroy them (Revelation 17:14; Revelation 18:8-9).



To all Catholics, please obey God the Father Who is in heaven and COME OUT of your church as per Revelation 18:4-5...and turn to the true Christ of the Bible.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].