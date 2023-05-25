Create New Account
CHP Talks: Yves Gilbert—Offering Moral Choice to Voters!
CHP Canada
Published 15 hours ago |

May 25, 2023: I’m very pleased to have with me this week my good friend and colleague, Yves Gilbert. Yves is contesting the federal by-election in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount (QC). He brings a passion to his calling and a deep faith to the battle. He’s also a lot of fun to be around! Next week I hope to be interviewing our candidate in Oxford (ON), Mr. John Markus.

To learn more about Yves and his campaign, visit:

https://www.chp.ca/yves-gilbert-2023

You can also find info and contacts for John Markus at:

https://www.chp.ca/john-markus


