The C19 Shot Is "The Biggest Biological Pharmaceutical Safety Disaster In The History Of Mankind!""Many tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, and potentially millions of people have lost their lives with the vaccine. This will go down as the biggest biological pharmaceutical safety disaster in the history of mankind -- by a mile! This will go down worse than most wars in terms of mortality."
See Also:
Covid-19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Report
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/covid-19-vaccine-pharmacovigilance-report/
Dr. Peter McCullough is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America and is now serving as the Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company:
https://twc.health/
