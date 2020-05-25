🔥★ Ｔ𝓱𝐞ｙ 𝕨𝕒𝓃𝔱 𝓎𝓸ᵘｒ ¢𝔥ίl𝐃Řεή ♧🍧 Isacc Kappy opened the door Convid closed our eyes

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Murder
The Occult
Lust
Pride
Mental Health
Unforgiveness
Sickness
Different Kinds of Vices
False Religions
We have its end here.. Man needs to stand..Stand for your inheritance.Your sons and daughters..