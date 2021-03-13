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George Floyd Autnomous Zone Ransoms Minneapolis Taxpayers for $500K (after Recent Murder)
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50 views • March 13, 2021
Antifa is being tax payer funded to the tune of $500,000 by Minneapolis citizens as their city Council voted 13 to 0 approving the money be spent at the George Floyd autonomous zone, this after a murder where the police weren't even allowed in to treat the man who was shot dead.
Giving into bullies and fascists like Antifa who want nothing but destruction, and paying the ransom is a recipe for them coming back and demanding more as they hold the knife to society's neck.
#antifa #GFAZ #minneapolis
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Giving into bullies and fascists like Antifa who want nothing but destruction, and paying the ransom is a recipe for them coming back and demanding more as they hold the knife to society's neck.
#antifa #GFAZ #minneapolis
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://RechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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