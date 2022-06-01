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Situation Update: Infrastructure Failure!! White Hats Vs. Black Hats All Out War!! There Is No Turning Back!!
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39028 views • June 01, 2022
Friends, the daily NEWS headlines prove ONE thing…The WORLD is a VERY fragile place now! That means it’s time to PREPARE for more INSTABILITY. Let me ask you…Do you have enough emergency food on hand to get you through severe shortages? Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com And Save The Most Money Plus Free Shipping On The Best Quality Emergency Food Kits!
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Stay On Air!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Vid Sources:
Banned.Video
https://allnewspipeline.com/Control_Food_And_you_Control_The_People.php
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-31-uvalde-police-ignored-active-shooter-training-speculation-false-flag-gun-control-push.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-31-traitor-trudeau-to-freeze-all-handgun-sales-in-canada.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-31-youtube-removes-video-exposing-us-involvement-2014-ukraine-coup.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-31-david-martin-monkeypox-planned-domestic-terror-operation.html
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/31/biden-supply-chain-director-is-hunter-biden-linked-wef-alum/
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/31/biden-supply-chain-director-is-hunter-biden-linked-wef-alum/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-31-electron-microscope-images-show-carbon-nanotech-aluminum-thulium-in-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.newswars.com/ukrainian-citizens-being-bombed-by-their-own-government-terrified-to-speak-out/
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Stay On Air!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Vid Sources:
Banned.Video
https://allnewspipeline.com/Control_Food_And_you_Control_The_People.php
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-31-uvalde-police-ignored-active-shooter-training-speculation-false-flag-gun-control-push.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-31-traitor-trudeau-to-freeze-all-handgun-sales-in-canada.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-31-youtube-removes-video-exposing-us-involvement-2014-ukraine-coup.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-31-david-martin-monkeypox-planned-domestic-terror-operation.html
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/31/biden-supply-chain-director-is-hunter-biden-linked-wef-alum/
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/31/biden-supply-chain-director-is-hunter-biden-linked-wef-alum/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-31-electron-microscope-images-show-carbon-nanotech-aluminum-thulium-in-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.newswars.com/ukrainian-citizens-being-bombed-by-their-own-government-terrified-to-speak-out/
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