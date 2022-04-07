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Warp (1990, Amiga)
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19 views • April 07, 2022
Warp is a shoot'em up developed by German company Thalion and published by Thalion (in Germany) and British company Grandslam Entertainment (in the rest of the world). It was also released for Atari ST.
In each level, you need to destryo all power generators. You can fly freely in all directions. Airbourne enemies will appear randomly, will enemies rising from the ground have a fixed position (but cannot be shot). You have got two weapons with limited ammo, a shield and a fuel limit.
In each level, you need to destryo all power generators. You can fly freely in all directions. Airbourne enemies will appear randomly, will enemies rising from the ground have a fixed position (but cannot be shot). You have got two weapons with limited ammo, a shield and a fuel limit.
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