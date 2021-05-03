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Dr James Giordano The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future )shorter version)
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65 views • May 03, 2021
Let’s get right down to business. Ms Celeste Solum, who has at least a general knowledge of “neuro-weaponry” has made a video in which she explains how all of us are done for. But wait, she only does the voice-over, the actual chat comes to us — in plain English — from James Giordano of Georgetown Medical Center.
This man, whom Celeste labels “Dr Evil,” is Georgetown’s Chief of Neuro-Ethics – fathom it! He evinces no moral compass whatsoever. He claims – with utter calmness – that the military is already testing a “yoking together” of minds. You will have no say in it, no matter how much courage you thought you could muster against The Powers That Be.
Just think of the last mosquito you swatted, or exterminated with a spray. Could it have stood up against you in any way? No, of course not. And now all 200 pounds of you is but a mosquito against the strength of these weapons. They can swat you or exterminate you with spray, from a skyful of drones.
If, instead, they want to keep you alive – and I doubt that they do – they will simply render you a part of a big blob of fellow humans. Or should I say, fellow ex-humans, as once they have changed us so drastically with their alleged neuro-tools, good old Homo sapiens will be no more.
Wow. Today is Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and this is where we stand. I am not sure why James Giordano bothered to make such a public video. That sort of suggests to me that he isn’t as ready as he wishes to be — he needs us to feel overwhelmed enough to think there’s no way to fight him.
James Giordano Has Neuro-weapons To Attack You and Says Game On!
Full article: https://gumshoenews.com/2020/06/25/james-giordano-has-neuro-weapons-to-attack-you-and-says-game-on/
This man, whom Celeste labels “Dr Evil,” is Georgetown’s Chief of Neuro-Ethics – fathom it! He evinces no moral compass whatsoever. He claims – with utter calmness – that the military is already testing a “yoking together” of minds. You will have no say in it, no matter how much courage you thought you could muster against The Powers That Be.
Just think of the last mosquito you swatted, or exterminated with a spray. Could it have stood up against you in any way? No, of course not. And now all 200 pounds of you is but a mosquito against the strength of these weapons. They can swat you or exterminate you with spray, from a skyful of drones.
If, instead, they want to keep you alive – and I doubt that they do – they will simply render you a part of a big blob of fellow humans. Or should I say, fellow ex-humans, as once they have changed us so drastically with their alleged neuro-tools, good old Homo sapiens will be no more.
Wow. Today is Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and this is where we stand. I am not sure why James Giordano bothered to make such a public video. That sort of suggests to me that he isn’t as ready as he wishes to be — he needs us to feel overwhelmed enough to think there’s no way to fight him.
James Giordano Has Neuro-weapons To Attack You and Says Game On!
Full article: https://gumshoenews.com/2020/06/25/james-giordano-has-neuro-weapons-to-attack-you-and-says-game-on/
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