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Public Health Mafia Eliminating Opposition_ Magufuli is not the first!
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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110 views • March 22, 2021
Tanzania's president John Magufuli was a hero to his people. He stood up to the Global Health Cabal and now he's dead at 61. What's going on here?

If you'd like to send me support, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU!
I was a big fan of Magufuli and did a video on him & Madagascar's leader months ago: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M6JvzYMErA/ . If you go to that link you'll see outtakes from his speech after he tested pawpaws & goats for COVID. :)
More references below:

DW article on Magufuli: https://www.dw.com/en/tanzanias-covid-skeptic-president-john-magufuli-dies-at-61/a-56908583

Off Guardian ‘predicts’ Magufuli’s death: https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/12/tanzania-the-second-covid-coup/

VIDEO: Magufuli speech / Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M6JvzYMErA/

Solari Report on Magufuli’s death & heroism in Tanzania: https://home.solari.com/john-magufuli-death-of-an-african-freedom-fighter/

Reuters 2017: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tanzania-politics-idUSKBN1AN1YT

The Guardian (sponsored by Bill Gates) ‘Time to Rein In Magufuli’ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/feb/08/its-time-for-africa-to-rein-in-tanzanias-anti-vaxxer-president

Tundu Lissu on the news spreading rumours: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ioW-AA0hSk

US Embassy – Death of Zzanzibar Vice Pres in Tanzania: https://tz.usembassy.gov/statement-by-ambassador-donald-wright-on-the-passing-of-zanzibar-first-vice-president-seif-sharif-hamad/

Magufuli Alumnus page Dar es Salaam University: https://www3.udsm.ac.tz/web/index.php/alumni/name/1
Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticspublic healthmedicine
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