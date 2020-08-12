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Silvano Trotta - Ils osent tout, mais on veille !
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0 view • August 12, 2020
12 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bncCQufTNY
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Ils accentuent la pression du Virus de la Peur, mais on se défend très bien !
Sources :
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/horowitz-fort-benning-japan-hawaii-face-masks-not-working
https://www.infowars.com/video-doctor-recommends-children-wear-yellow-badges-if-they-havent-been-vaccinated/
https://www.lemonde.fr/afrique/article/2019/12/19/le-kenya-et-le-malawi-zones-test-pour-un-carnet-de-vaccination-injecte-sous-la-peau_6023461_3212.html
https://www.redstate.com/michael_thau/2020/08/11/trump-picks-lockdown-skeptic-dr-scott-atlas-as-new-covid-advisor/
https://fr.sputniknews.com/points_de_vue/202008111044237281-editorial-interdit-le-vaccin-russe-sputnik-v-est-un-partenariat-mondial-de-sauvetage-/
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/08/04/science.abd3871
https://www.lefigaro.fr/sciences/covid-19-le-systeme-immunitaire-a-la-memoire-longue-20200811
https://www.cnews.fr/emission/2020-08-12/linterview-de-philippe-parola-987693
https://www.nice-provence.info/2020/08/01/objectif-covid-soumission-robotisation-de-la-population-planetaire
https://www.kairospresse.be/article/155505/
https://www.coupsfrancs.com/etats-unis-des-camions-transformes-en-morgues-et-des-lots-de-cadavres-enterres-dans-des-fosses-communes/
http://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19243188&;cfilm=178091.html
https://www.grand-est.ars.sante.fr/system/files/2020-08/2020-08-07_Donn%C3%A9es%2520du%2520jour.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T791ToY9mh4
https://www.artemisia-college.info/lactoferrine-autre-remede.html
https://www.kairospresse.be/article/155505/
https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/covid-19-les-vacances-gonflent-elles-le-nombre-de-nouveaux-cas-a-paris-11-08-2020-8366292.php
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4QGRZkCgNs
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Ils accentuent la pression du Virus de la Peur, mais on se défend très bien !
Sources :
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/horowitz-fort-benning-japan-hawaii-face-masks-not-working
https://www.infowars.com/video-doctor-recommends-children-wear-yellow-badges-if-they-havent-been-vaccinated/
https://www.lemonde.fr/afrique/article/2019/12/19/le-kenya-et-le-malawi-zones-test-pour-un-carnet-de-vaccination-injecte-sous-la-peau_6023461_3212.html
https://www.redstate.com/michael_thau/2020/08/11/trump-picks-lockdown-skeptic-dr-scott-atlas-as-new-covid-advisor/
https://fr.sputniknews.com/points_de_vue/202008111044237281-editorial-interdit-le-vaccin-russe-sputnik-v-est-un-partenariat-mondial-de-sauvetage-/
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/08/04/science.abd3871
https://www.lefigaro.fr/sciences/covid-19-le-systeme-immunitaire-a-la-memoire-longue-20200811
https://www.cnews.fr/emission/2020-08-12/linterview-de-philippe-parola-987693
https://www.nice-provence.info/2020/08/01/objectif-covid-soumission-robotisation-de-la-population-planetaire
https://www.kairospresse.be/article/155505/
https://www.coupsfrancs.com/etats-unis-des-camions-transformes-en-morgues-et-des-lots-de-cadavres-enterres-dans-des-fosses-communes/
http://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19243188&;cfilm=178091.html
https://www.grand-est.ars.sante.fr/system/files/2020-08/2020-08-07_Donn%C3%A9es%2520du%2520jour.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T791ToY9mh4
https://www.artemisia-college.info/lactoferrine-autre-remede.html
https://www.kairospresse.be/article/155505/
https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/covid-19-les-vacances-gonflent-elles-le-nombre-de-nouveaux-cas-a-paris-11-08-2020-8366292.php
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4QGRZkCgNs
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