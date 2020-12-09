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Former Merck Sales Rep and Anti-Vax Activist Brandy Vaughan Dead at 47.
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571 views • December 09, 2020
Brandy Vaughan was a speaker and activist best known for speaking out against the pharmaceutical industry.
She was the founder of company Learn The Risk, formerly known as The Council for Vaccine Safety. This came after Brandy worked as a representative for pharmaceutical giant Merck between 2001-2004.
Vaughan was found dead by her 9-year-old son.
The cause of death is unclear....
R.I.P. Brandy.
She was the founder of company Learn The Risk, formerly known as The Council for Vaccine Safety. This came after Brandy worked as a representative for pharmaceutical giant Merck between 2001-2004.
Vaughan was found dead by her 9-year-old son.
The cause of death is unclear....
R.I.P. Brandy.
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