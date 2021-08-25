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When Did Biden Know It Was Falling Apart?
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10 views • August 25, 2021
The mess in Afghanistan never should have happened. There was plenty of time to get our people out! Why was it not done? Is Biden so compromised he has to give our country away when the Globalists pull his stings?
Austin and Milley https://youtu.be/4T9TADZNG9Y
1st Special Forces Command: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2vn240LXa2pMvOuDFBpUw
https://smallwarsjournal.com/
Irregular Warfare Podcast: https://castbox.fm/app/castbox/player/id2910334/id345293623?utm_source=website&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_campaign=web_share&utm_content=Competing%20for%20Influence%3A%20Operations%20in%20the%20Information%20Environment-CastBox_FM
Austin and Milley https://youtu.be/4T9TADZNG9Y
1st Special Forces Command: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2vn240LXa2pMvOuDFBpUw
https://smallwarsjournal.com/
Irregular Warfare Podcast: https://castbox.fm/app/castbox/player/id2910334/id345293623?utm_source=website&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_campaign=web_share&utm_content=Competing%20for%20Influence%3A%20Operations%20in%20the%20Information%20Environment-CastBox_FM
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