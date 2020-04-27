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Moth Queen - Windurlyn City
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3 views • April 27, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
Dëzmyra and Lomyly are accepted into Windurlyn city and take jobs as farmers. After some time, they're able to afford their own home near Windurlyn castle by the river falls. The city is safe and tolerant. They wonder if they can have a union recognized by city law.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
Dëzmyra and Lomyly are accepted into Windurlyn city and take jobs as farmers. After some time, they're able to afford their own home near Windurlyn castle by the river falls. The city is safe and tolerant. They wonder if they can have a union recognized by city law.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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