Franco Harris (March 7, 1950 – December 20, 2022) R.I.P.

Franco Harris passed away 3 days before the 50th Anniversary of his 'Immaculate Reception' on December 23, 1972.
On this day in Steelers history, December 23, 1972, the Steelers defeat the Raiders on the final play of the game ... Franco Harris' "Immaculate Reception".
Franco Harris was an American professional football player who played running back in the National Football League for 13 seasons, primarily for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a key player in one of professional football's most famous plays, dubbed the "Immaculate Reception" by Pittsburgh sportscaster Myron Cope.
