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'Explosive' Evidence Coming Out of Georgia: 17,400 'Missing' Ballots Would Have Put Trump on Top
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560 views • June 08, 2021
Kerik said already there are 174 batches of ballots, equaling 17,400 votes, “missing” in Georgia that would have put President Trump over the edge.
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