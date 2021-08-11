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Multiple lawsuits filed against CDC, Dr. Fauci
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301 views • August 11, 2021
As officials and employers are mulling over requiring proof of vaccination status, One America’s John Hines spoke with Ohio attorney Thomas Renz about his ongoing legal battles to combat the apparent breech of personal freedom. Here’s more.
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