I DO NOT THINK A KID IS GONNA BE SAFER BECAUSE A TENT IS 500 FEET AWAY FROM A SCHOOL ⛺ NITHYA RAMAN

LA Mayor candidate Nithya Raman has publicly said:

“I don’t think a kid is gonna be safer because a tent is 500 feet away from a school”.

3 days ago a FAKE encampment was set up outside her home, a visibly shaken Raman said:

“I have two little kids. They didn’t see it, luckily this morning”





Do these people ever listen to themselves?!?





Source: https://x.com/DGrayTexas45/status/2060939441393353081





Thumbnail: https://x.com/HotTakesNobody/status/2060127860627591554





Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman faced heavy online criticism after a staged homeless encampment protest appeared outside her Silver Lake home during Memorial Day weekend. The setup included tents, grills, and people acting out encampment activity, and Raman later said she was upset and glad her children did not witness it.





Critics accused her of hypocrisy because she has previously defended or opposed stricter crackdowns on homeless encampments in other Los Angeles neighborhoods, including near schools and parks. Old comments resurfaced where she argued that moving encampments farther from schools would not necessarily make children safer, fueling renewed debate over homelessness and public safety policies in Los Angeles.