Israel Amasses Dozens of Tanks, Armored Vehicles along border with southern Gaza Strip, in what Appears to be Preparations for an Invasion of the border city of Rafah
Published Yesterday

 Israel amasses dozens of tanks, armored vehicles along border with southern Gaza Strip, in what appears to be preparations for an invasion of the border city of Rafah.

📍Near Kerem Shalom, Southern Israel 

(AP video by Shlomo Mor)

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

