CTP (S1E48, 20240518) Let Them Keep Pushing BTS/SP Video

CTP S1E48 SHOW NOTES

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E48) "Let Them Keep Pushing (Generational Shift Occurring)"

Generation after generation often "is concerned" about the generation/generations following them, and I'm not just talking about "tastes in Music" LOL. "Concerned" about erosion of what was considered "traditional values" our "Culture" and "Societal norms" prior. And yes I joke over and over about "Gen-Y" as in whY are they here? My Friends, just a joke, just a good-natured "jab" (poking fun at the usual lamentations of what the future holds once Younger Generations gain power/control). Beyond that, and to be "serious" the point of this Show is to examine "changes in trends" toward the Left, backing away from lurch ever more toward Fascist dictatorial Statism and wanting to preserve Freedoms/Rights before they are erased forever. Studies are Showing, that many of our Younger people are resisting and rejecting The Leftist indoctrination attempted to be imposed upon them. Is there hope for America's future after all? Major part of this Show topic/discussion.

Transcript Bonus: Remembering Our Rights and Freedoms Beyond The 4th-Of-July (TLB piece)





- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/remembering-freedoms-rights-beyond-the-4th-of-july/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/remembering-freedoms-rights-part-2/





(CTP S1E48 Audio: 32m 16s, Sat May 18 2024)





