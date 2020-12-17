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Dr. Michael Brown's FIRST INTERVIEW on Christian Antisemitism! TSR 262
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38 views • December 17, 2020
Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARE! Tonight we welcome Dr. Michael Brown for the first time on The Sharpening Report and, even more, this is Dr. Brown's very first interview ever on his new, extremely important book, Christian Antisemitism: Confronting the Lies in Today's Church. What is the story behind the rising trend of antisemitism in the Church today and how can we avoid it? What about the Talmud, Noahide Laws, and the conspiracy theory epidemic around them? What really happened with Owen Benjamin and E Michael Jones? Find out here from Dr Michael Brown!
Get the book: https://amzn.to/3nvKz23
Find More about Dr. Brown: http://AskDrBrown.org
To see the full version of every available episode, visit http://DailyRenegade.com today and check out our membership plans!
More from Dr. Michael Brown:
Our Hands are Stained with Blood: The Tragic Story of the Church and the Jewish People - https://amzn.to/3r8r1D6
Answering Jewish Objections to Jesus: General and Historical Objections, Vol. 1 - https://amzn.to/3r5una0
Evangelicals at the Crossroads: Will We Pass the Trump Test? - https://amzn.to/38cKIRD
Jezebel's War With America: The Plot to Destroy Our Country and What We Can Do to Turn the Tide - https://amzn.to/3gU0k0o
Playing With Holy Fire: A Wake-Up Call to the Pentecostal-Charismatic Church - https://amzn.to/37qFMcC
Can You Be Gay and Christian?: Responding With Love and Truth to Questions About Homosexuality - https://amzn.to/3ny8Fcz
The Real Kosher Jesus: Revealing the Mysteries of the Hidden Messiah - https://amzn.to/3aivZY4
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Get the book: https://amzn.to/3nvKz23
Find More about Dr. Brown: http://AskDrBrown.org
To see the full version of every available episode, visit http://DailyRenegade.com today and check out our membership plans!
More from Dr. Michael Brown:
Our Hands are Stained with Blood: The Tragic Story of the Church and the Jewish People - https://amzn.to/3r8r1D6
Answering Jewish Objections to Jesus: General and Historical Objections, Vol. 1 - https://amzn.to/3r5una0
Evangelicals at the Crossroads: Will We Pass the Trump Test? - https://amzn.to/38cKIRD
Jezebel's War With America: The Plot to Destroy Our Country and What We Can Do to Turn the Tide - https://amzn.to/3gU0k0o
Playing With Holy Fire: A Wake-Up Call to the Pentecostal-Charismatic Church - https://amzn.to/37qFMcC
Can You Be Gay and Christian?: Responding With Love and Truth to Questions About Homosexuality - https://amzn.to/3ny8Fcz
The Real Kosher Jesus: Revealing the Mysteries of the Hidden Messiah - https://amzn.to/3aivZY4
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
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