"I'm A Stripper and My Boyfriend Won't Commit!" Freedomain Call In

Hi Stefan, I am a 29 year old female, and my relationship with my boyfriend of 8 years is falling apart.





For the last two years, we had been fighting quite savagely and despite being engaged together, he told me two weeks ago he isn't sure he wants to have a future with me. This broke my heart into pieces and my mind is a complete wreck. He was willing to go to couples counseling and start working on our issues. But again he told me after the first session with the therapist he isn't sure he wants to be with me in the future.





While I recognize I hadn't been the best partner to him, also I have been working as a stripper during the whole course of our relationship, I still considered him to be my future husband and father of my children. Now this has all fallen apart.





Also I am in a time of my life where I realized I desperately want a chance to have marriage and at least one child, even though I have not been living the most virtuous life up until this point.





I don't know if I should keep fighting tooth and nails to save this relationship and hope that my boyfriend changes his mind or leave and try dating and try to meet a good guy who would marry me. I feel like my chances out there are slim.





For the past few weeks when the fights with my boyfriend had been escalating into this, my body and brain had gone into a full fight or flight mode, I feel like I'm not thinking clearly. I am not able to make a decision because I fear that if we tried again in this relationship and it failed then it would waste my last chance of building a life.





Please help!