Kash Patel Confirmed By Senate As FBI Director, What This Means Going Forward

End Time News Report * 2.21.2025
U.S./RUSSIA AGREE TO RESTORE DIPLOMATIC MISSIONS
https://www.reuters.com/world/us-russia-agree-restore-diplomatic-missions-first-step-ukraine-war-talks-2025-02-18/
CHINA'S EXPANDING UNDERSEA WARFARE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/chinas-expanding-undersea-warfare-its-strategic-threat-u/
AG TO RELEASE EPSTEIN LIST
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-ag-jeffrey-epstein-list-2034206
FBI DIRECTOR VOWS TO RELEASE DIDDY FILES
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-fbi-director-nominee-vows-to-release-confidential-diddy-files/ar-AA1v8TvM
COVID 'VACCINE' FACES BAN
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14174091/Covid-vaccine-faces-ban-Americans-radical-U-turn-Trump-team.html
