Highlights from our Homeless Drive

Our ministry conducted a homeless drive along Dusable Lakeshore Drive and under some of it's viaducts in Chicago, Ill. Passing out care packages and even rendering love ,hugs and prayer... if you want to donate let us know @ www.godsrenewedmerciesholistic.org
