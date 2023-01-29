memoryhole 2005 They Lied to Your 911 Commission to Create a False Impression of Competence 9-11 Report Pt. 1

C-SPAN

https://www.c-span.org/video/?187857-1/september-11-commission-report-results-pt-1





July 22, 2005 | Part Of September 11 Commission Report Results, Pt. 1

September 11 Commission Report Results, Pt. 1





Families of victims, former intelligence officials, and authors spoke at a daylong forum on the September 11 Commission Report. They focused on the methodology of the investigation, recommendations made by the commission, causes of the attacks, and government responses to the attacks. The first half of the forum included such topics as flaws in the process, a call for accountability, foreknowledge and forewarnings of 9/11, as well as omissions and errors in the Commissions' final report. There were also question and answer discussions between the participants.





Mr. Ahmed is the author of The War on Freedom: How and Why America was Attacked, September 11, 2001, published by Media Messenger Books.





Mr. Thompson is the author of The Terror Timeline: Year by Year, Day by Day, Minute by Minute: A Comprehensive Chronicle of the Road to 9/11 - and America’s Response, published by Regan Books.





Mr. Ruppert is the author of [Crossing the Rubicon: The Decline of the American Empire