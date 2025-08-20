Challenges of the Federal Reserve and National Debt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the greatest financial experiment in modern history approaching its expiration date? With the US national debt at $37+ trillion and debt-to-GDP over 123%, the conversation is heating up. How long can the current system continue? History suggests such levels often precede major shifts. What’s your take on how this plays out?
#FederalReserve #USEconomy #NationalDebt #DebtToGDP #EconomicCrisis #Finance #Investing #Macroeconomics #Bonds #FiatCurrency
