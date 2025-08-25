© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨GAZA CRISIS: LATEST UPDATES (from approx. 12 hours ago)
◻ Powerful explosions resulting from ongoing shelling and airstrikes in the Zaitun and Sabra areas of Gaza City
◻ Israeli forces detonated explosives-laden robots in the Tuffa area east of Gaza City
◻ Heavy artillery shelling is directed at the center and north of Khan Younis
◻ The Israeli army is conducting demolition operations in the Zarka, Jabalia, and Zaitun areas, north and south of Gaza
◻ The Israeli army is using unknown gases during its attacks, and hospitals are receiving patients with symptoms of asphyxiation daily (Al-Shifa Medical Complex)
◻ Three people were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli strike on a house west of Gaza City (Al-Shifa Medical Complex)
◻ Three people were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli strike on a group providing assistance in Deir al-Balah (Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital)
◻ One person was killed, and several others were injured in a shelling attack on a displaced persons' tent in Khan Younis, south of the strip (Gaza Ambulance Service)