BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'The banning of Russian oil, these are neocolonial methods' - FM Sergey Lavrov, interview clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1383 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • Today

'The banning of Russian oil, these are neocolonial methods' — Russian FM Lavro Adding:The Trump administration continues Biden's policy towards Russia - Lavrov

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the only difference is that under Trump, there is a dialogue with Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrived on a three-day visit to New Delhi, where he will participate in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers on May 14-15

Other statements by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry on relations with the USA:

➡️The world is returning to times when everything was decided by force and without respect for international law;

➡️No joint projects between Russia and the USA are being implemented;

➡️ Ukraine provocatively attacks residential quarters without any military targets in Russia;

➡️ The US is trying to remove the Russian "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" from all international business with sanctions;

➡️The US does not hide that it wants to take control of gas transit from Russia through Ukraine;

➡️The Trump administration is trying to "punish" Russia economically on its own, not as part of Biden's legacy;

➡️ The Americans want to buy out the Europeans' share in the "Nord Streams" cheaply and restore the gas pipelines;

➡️ The US is trying to establish control over the oil sector cooperation that Venezuela previously conducted with "Rosneft".
🔴 @DDGeopolitics 

Adding:

An attack by a Ukrainian drone on the Astrakhan gas processing plant was repelled, and the debris caused a fire, wrote Governor Igor Babushkin.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, the fire will be extinguished within a few hours. There is no threat of air pollution in the Astrakhan region.

There were no victims or injured among the plant's employees.

Adding, over night, this morning:

The number of drones in the sky over Ukraine has increased to one hundred — Ukrainian channels

Explosions reported in Cherkassy region 

💥 Explosions reported in Kiev

💥 Something was hit in the Khmelnitsky region

Explosions and power outages reported in the Ivano-Frankovsk region

🇺🇦💥 Odessa, lots of smoke rising from something hit by Russia?

While Ukraine is getting pounded, the Zelenskys are in Romania for the Bucharest Nine Summit

Zelensky at the B9 Summit:

‘Let's use the next few weeks to decide how the "coalition of the willing", which includes many of you, will work, how it will function, and what security guarantees can actually be implemented with your participation - with the participation of all Europeans and the United States of America.’

Zelensky must order the Armed Forces of Ukraine to leave Donbass and the regions of Russia so that a corridor for peace negotiations can be opened - Peskov.

The Russian State Duma has passed a law granting the right to involve the Armed Forces to protect Russians arrested by foreign courts without Russia's involvement.

Ukrainian media report at least 120 Gerans in the sky over Ukraine

Explosions are reported in Chernovtsy, the Zhmerinka district of the Vinnitsa region, Kostopol (Rovno region), as well as in Lutsk and Kovel.

Adding:

Andrey Yermak stated that he does not have the funds to pay the bail of $4.1 million, which is being demanded by the prosecutor's office.

Power outages have started in Zhovkva, Lvov region due to a strike on a critical infrastructure facility, local authorities report





Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Garrison Vance
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Reveals What Would Happen if Climate Cultism Took Over

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Reveals What Would Happen if Climate Cultism Took Over

Mike Adams
The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

Mike Adams
Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Willow Tohi
U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

Edison Reed
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy