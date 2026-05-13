'The banning of Russian oil, these are neocolonial methods' — Russian FM Lavro Adding:The Trump administration continues Biden's policy towards Russia - Lavrov



According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the only difference is that under Trump, there is a dialogue with Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrived on a three-day visit to New Delhi, where he will participate in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers on May 14-15



Other statements by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry on relations with the USA:



➡️The world is returning to times when everything was decided by force and without respect for international law;



➡️No joint projects between Russia and the USA are being implemented;



➡️ Ukraine provocatively attacks residential quarters without any military targets in Russia;



➡️ The US is trying to remove the Russian "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" from all international business with sanctions;



➡️The US does not hide that it wants to take control of gas transit from Russia through Ukraine;



➡️The Trump administration is trying to "punish" Russia economically on its own, not as part of Biden's legacy;



➡️ The Americans want to buy out the Europeans' share in the "Nord Streams" cheaply and restore the gas pipelines;



➡️ The US is trying to establish control over the oil sector cooperation that Venezuela previously conducted with "Rosneft".

🔴 @DDGeopolitics

Adding:

An attack by a Ukrainian drone on the Astrakhan gas processing plant was repelled, and the debris caused a fire, wrote Governor Igor Babushkin.



According to the Emergencies Ministry, the fire will be extinguished within a few hours. There is no threat of air pollution in the Astrakhan region.



There were no victims or injured among the plant's employees.

Adding, over night, this morning:

The number of drones in the sky over Ukraine has increased to one hundred — Ukrainian channels



Explosions reported in Cherkassy region

💥 Explosions reported in Kiev

💥 Something was hit in the Khmelnitsky region



Explosions and power outages reported in the Ivano-Frankovsk region

🇺🇦💥 Odessa, lots of smoke rising from something hit by Russia?

While Ukraine is getting pounded, the Zelenskys are in Romania for the Bucharest Nine Summit

Zelensky at the B9 Summit:



‘Let's use the next few weeks to decide how the "coalition of the willing", which includes many of you, will work, how it will function, and what security guarantees can actually be implemented with your participation - with the participation of all Europeans and the United States of America.’

Zelensky must order the Armed Forces of Ukraine to leave Donbass and the regions of Russia so that a corridor for peace negotiations can be opened - Peskov.

The Russian State Duma has passed a law granting the right to involve the Armed Forces to protect Russians arrested by foreign courts without Russia's involvement.



Ukrainian media report at least 120 Gerans in the sky over Ukraine



Explosions are reported in Chernovtsy, the Zhmerinka district of the Vinnitsa region, Kostopol (Rovno region), as well as in Lutsk and Kovel.

Adding:

Andrey Yermak stated that he does not have the funds to pay the bail of $4.1 million, which is being demanded by the prosecutor's office.

Power outages have started in Zhovkva, Lvov region due to a strike on a critical infrastructure facility, local authorities report











