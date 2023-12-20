We are in a war. Don't fool yourself. Final video of Cannabis Jimmy's Michael Yon series reporting on the Cabal, Panama, the Vax, the border - just about everything

Michael Yon reporting in...Venezuela will most like take the land from Guayna which app[arently has been in dispute for over one hundred years. Now they can easily move in and there is nothing the country of Guayna can defend itself against Venezuela who is backed by Russia and China. .Brazil might jump in as well. We , my son, and I are living in Medellin Colombia as this is not that far away. So we have the Derian Gap to the north and the Guayna situation to the east, move or less.