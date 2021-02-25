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ERCOT, 2nd AMD, "Equality Act" & Open Borders
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60 views • February 25, 2021
Following the devastating winter storm in Texas, ERCOT board members resign over the grid debacle. CEO of MillionVoices.org John Graves joins LT. COL. Allen West on The Victory Channel to discuss rolling blackouts and shutdowns, Illinois push-back on Biden executive orders stricter gun laws, and the importance of fortifying our nation's borders.
MillionVoices.org
MillionVoices.org
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