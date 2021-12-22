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Report from Hades on the Covid Plan for World Domination
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132 views • December 22, 2021
A Satirical, Hard-Hitting Presentation from World Community Films
Have you wondered what's going on with the Covid crisis, and what the end game of the Left is?
If so, this report is for you: direct from the Man from Hades, revealing the master plan and end game of the Covid Plan for World Domination.
Written, Directed, Edited, Produced, and Performed by
Peter Falkenberg Brown.
https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com
[email protected]
Have you wondered what's going on with the Covid crisis, and what the end game of the Left is?
If so, this report is for you: direct from the Man from Hades, revealing the master plan and end game of the Covid Plan for World Domination.
Written, Directed, Edited, Produced, and Performed by
Peter Falkenberg Brown.
https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com
[email protected]
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