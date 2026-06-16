The Tsentr Group's servicemen launched a propaganda strike against the positions of the AFU troops in Dobropolye direction.



🎮 The servicemen dropped propaganda leaflets urging the enemy to lay down weapons and surrender. In addition, audio systems installed on FPV drones were used.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary on the morning of June 16, 2026



▪️ The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on 172 enemy drones shot down overnight. In the Krasnodar region, there was a fire at a oil depot in the village of Poltava in the Krasnoarmeysky district. Foreign media, after recent attacks, claim that the Nizhnekamsk refinery of Tatneft has ceased production.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out an attack with an aircraft-type drone during agricultural work in a field belonging to APK "Miratorg" near the village of Selishche in the Pochepsky district. Three mechanics were killed.



▪️ On the Sumy front, in the Shostka district, the assault troops of the "North" Group continue to conduct infantry battles in Bachivsk. In the Sumy region, our assault troops are fighting in Ivolzhansk, Pisarevka, and the village of Nova Sich. In the Krasnopolsky district, infantry battles continue in the forested areas, near the village of Mikhailovka, and along the railway tracks leading to the district center.



▪️ In the Kursk region, a drone of the AFU attacked a local resident in the village of Makeevo in the Rylysk district, and he received serious injuries.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, an FPV drone attacked a car in the village of Dorogoshch in the Graivoron district, and two men received shrapnel injuries. In the Volokonovsky district, a man received shrapnel injuries to his legs in the village of Borisovka. In the city of Valuyki, a woman received a concussion from a drone explosion. In Shebekino, an FPV drone attacked a bus stop, and two people were injured. In the village of Rzhavets in the Shebekinsky district, a drone attacked a GAZelle. Self-defense fighters delivered a man with a shrapnel injury to the thigh to the Shebekinsky Central Regional Hospital. Many settlements are under the attacks of the Nazis.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" Group continues offensive actions in the village of Kachiy Lopan and adjacent forested areas. On the Volchansk sector, our troops have advanced up to 500 meters in nine sectors, and battles continue in the village of Losevka and in the forested areas of the Volchansk district. On the Velikoburluks - battles in the forested areas near Petro-Ivanovka.



▪️ On the Kupyansk front, the "West" Group is driving the enemy from a foothold east of Oskol, and there are successes in Kupyansk-Uzlovoe, Kovsharovka, Novoosinovo, and Glushkovka, as confirmed by objective control footage.



▪️ On the Konstantinovsk front, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the liberation of the village of Dolgaia Balka, which is located southwest of Konstantinovsk.



▪️ Roads of the DNR under attack. On the Donetsk - Mariupol highway in the Dokuchayevsk urban district, a man was killed. On the same highway, a man received extremely serious injuries. On the "Novorossiya" highway in the Novoazovsk municipal district, two men received moderate injuries.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, there are again high-intensity battles for Stepnogorsk. Continued attacks on our rear, with civilian casualties. The authorities are fighting against gasoline speculators and the consequences of attacks on energy facilities.



▪️ In the Kherson region, the enemy injured two civilians in Gornostevka and Novozburivka. The Russian Armed Forces respond with drone and FAB strikes across the Dnieper.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors