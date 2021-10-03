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Myocarditis, I Mean Boosters For Christmas
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51 views • October 03, 2021
Canadians may need COVID-19 boosters by Christmas, Moderna president says
https://archive.is/sr1lo
Cases of heart inflammation higher after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Health Canada
https://archive.is/0P5fb
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
Pfizer submits trial data on vaccine use in children aged 5-11 to Health Canada
https://archive.is/yDORi
Vaccinated patients as young as 30 require ICU treatment
https://archive.is/wpicK
BBC air News Report conditioning the public into believing it’s normal for teens to drop dead due to “undiagnosed heart conditions”
https://web.archive.org/web/20211003121313/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/03/bbc-air-news-report-conditioning-the-public-into-believing-its-normal-for-teens-to-drop-dead-due-to-undiagnosed-heart-conditions/
Myocarditis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
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https://archive.is/sr1lo
Cases of heart inflammation higher after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Health Canada
https://archive.is/0P5fb
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
Pfizer submits trial data on vaccine use in children aged 5-11 to Health Canada
https://archive.is/yDORi
Vaccinated patients as young as 30 require ICU treatment
https://archive.is/wpicK
BBC air News Report conditioning the public into believing it’s normal for teens to drop dead due to “undiagnosed heart conditions”
https://web.archive.org/web/20211003121313/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/03/bbc-air-news-report-conditioning-the-public-into-believing-its-normal-for-teens-to-drop-dead-due-to-undiagnosed-heart-conditions/
Myocarditis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
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