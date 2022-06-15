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Del BigTree at the HighWire.
Investigative Journalist with a popular Substack, Igor Chudov, explains his recent discoveries comparing the dramatic difference in Covid-19 death rates in both Portugal and South Africa, and what could be the cause.
POSTED: June 13, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18bvbu-a-variant-attacking-the-boosted.html