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Sanders says he won't release full medical records
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17 views • February 19, 2020
By Tal Axelrod - 02/18/20
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday he will not release any more medical records during his presidential bid, arguing he’s already released sufficient information to quell concerns about his health.
Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/483584-sanders-says-he-wont-release-full-medical-records
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Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday he will not release any more medical records during his presidential bid, arguing he’s already released sufficient information to quell concerns about his health.
Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/483584-sanders-says-he-wont-release-full-medical-records
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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