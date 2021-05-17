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Covid Test Stick Analysis Confirms Genocide: DARPA Hydrogels, Dr.’s Refuse to Treat Vaxxers, Covid Vax Triggers Case-Death Spike, and More: May 17, 2021
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5140 views • May 17, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Analysis of test sticks from surface testing in the Slovak Republic - confirmation of genocide
https://www.brighteon.com/8013f6d4-a765-46c0-af7f-b910e40fc403
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Covid-19/Vaccine Timeline and God’s Living Word
Written by Zach and Terral
May 17, 2021
On Sun, May 16, 2021 at 7:02 PM Zach wrote:
Hi Terral,
Was just thinking how helpful would be if you could create a simple chronological diagram or bullet point writing on the Co-v and V-shots. This would do "wonders" for so many peoples understanding and ability to share with others.
I know you are busy but this one seems like a priority.
https://www.ajmc.com/view/a-timeline-of-covid19-developments-in-2020
https://www.ajmc.com/view/a-timeline-of-covid-19-vaccine-developments-in-2021
--
OUTRAGEOUS: Mainstream doctors are REFUSING to see or treat vaccine-damaged patients because they don’t want to get involved in “controversial” diagnoses
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-17-mainstream-doctors-refusing-treatment-vaccine-damaged-patients.html
Related: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-17-guard-told-ready-jet-for-domestic-mission.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-17-why-grow-food-home-garden-before-shtf.html
Situation Update, May 17th, 2021 - US states liquefy vaccine-murdered people and spread them on food crops: https://www.brighteon.com/698ddf8a-9b71-4fa8-a30c-1e1e87206c81
Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vax: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a1a0d01e79a42e3ee7945b
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a1afca1be0412e76adf1ce
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The Same Pattern Everywhere?
Mass Vaccination triggers sharp spike in Cases and Deaths
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/no_author/the-same-pattern-everywhere/
Related: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/the-cdc-is-suppressing-data-on-deaths-and-injuries-following-covid-bioweapon-shots-how-many-are-actually-dying-from-covid-shots/
https://ncrenegade.com/did-mass-vaccination-cause-second-mutant-covid-19-wave-in-india/
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 20 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Analysis of test sticks from surface testing in the Slovak Republic - confirmation of genocide
https://www.brighteon.com/8013f6d4-a765-46c0-af7f-b910e40fc403
--
Covid-19/Vaccine Timeline and God’s Living Word
Written by Zach and Terral
May 17, 2021
On Sun, May 16, 2021 at 7:02 PM Zach wrote:
Hi Terral,
Was just thinking how helpful would be if you could create a simple chronological diagram or bullet point writing on the Co-v and V-shots. This would do "wonders" for so many peoples understanding and ability to share with others.
I know you are busy but this one seems like a priority.
https://www.ajmc.com/view/a-timeline-of-covid19-developments-in-2020
https://www.ajmc.com/view/a-timeline-of-covid-19-vaccine-developments-in-2021
--
OUTRAGEOUS: Mainstream doctors are REFUSING to see or treat vaccine-damaged patients because they don’t want to get involved in “controversial” diagnoses
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-17-mainstream-doctors-refusing-treatment-vaccine-damaged-patients.html
Related: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-17-guard-told-ready-jet-for-domestic-mission.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-17-why-grow-food-home-garden-before-shtf.html
Situation Update, May 17th, 2021 - US states liquefy vaccine-murdered people and spread them on food crops: https://www.brighteon.com/698ddf8a-9b71-4fa8-a30c-1e1e87206c81
Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vax: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a1a0d01e79a42e3ee7945b
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a1afca1be0412e76adf1ce
--
The Same Pattern Everywhere?
Mass Vaccination triggers sharp spike in Cases and Deaths
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/no_author/the-same-pattern-everywhere/
Related: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/the-cdc-is-suppressing-data-on-deaths-and-injuries-following-covid-bioweapon-shots-how-many-are-actually-dying-from-covid-shots/
https://ncrenegade.com/did-mass-vaccination-cause-second-mutant-covid-19-wave-in-india/
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 20 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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