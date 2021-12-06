Pray for Flynn: Mike Flynn Worshipping Fallen Angels In Church, Freemason in Disguise?

In this special report:

A disturbing video about one of the MAGA movements most beloved & trusted leaders, there can be little doubt as to exactly WHO Flynn was praying to. And it wasn't to the God of the Holy Bible, And father of Jesus Christ - Our lord.



As many of you know. I've been a stalwart ally of the Flynn family, and a defender. I've even had Joe Flynn on my show where he dubbed me a Digital Soldier for the world to see.



I do not share this video lightly. And I pray to Jesus the savior that I am wrong.

Flynn is not only referencing occult prayers, but he references a very specific teaching from Madame Helena Blavatsky about the 7 Rays of Light.



Hold on to your MAGA Hats, folks - this is shocking, and the implications are dire.